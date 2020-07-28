

June 2020 Quarterly Report

Melbourne, July 28, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cohiba Minerals Limited ( ASX:CHK ) provides below an update in relation to the exploration activities carried out during the June 2020 quarter.- Cohiba Minerals met milestone target in gaining 51% of Olympic Domain tenements under Farm-In Agreement with the drilling programs expected to achieve the 80% ownership target.- 3D inversion modelling of the magnetotelluric (MT) data acquired from the Horse Well confirms IOCG potential and presence of the proposed "feeder" zone.- Assays from Pernatty C soil survey returned multiple anomalous results for copper, lead, zinc, and cobalt.- Resistivity and Induced Polarisation (IP) geophysical surveys at Pernatty C showed significant structural control and potential for "Mt Gunson" / "Zambian Copper Belt" style mineralisation.- Exploration Program for Environment Protection and Rehabilitation (PEPR) for Horse Well and Pernatty C drilling programs submitted to Department for Energy and Mining (SA).- The Heritage Survey for the drilling programs at Horse Well and Pernatty C was coordinated with with the Kokatha Aboriginal Corporation (KAC) and subject matter experts for early July.- All tenements within the Horse Well, Pernatty C (Mt Gunson) and Lake Torrens areas were maintained in good standing.- All tenements in Queensland (Wee MacGregor, Mt Gordon, Success and Mt Cobalt) were maintained in good standing.- Mining Proposal, Mining Lease application and Mine Closure Plan for the Pyramid Lake (WA) gypsum project progressed via specialist consulting group Groundwork Plus.

Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK.

The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia.