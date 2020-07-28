

Lilac Continues Producing High Concentration Li Chloride

Brisbane, July 30, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) ( FRA:LK1 ) ( OTCMKTS:LLKKF ) with its technology partner, Lilac Solutions Inc, report that high concentrations of lithium chloride are being consistently produced from Lilac's direct lithium extraction (DLE) pilot plant module using brines from Lake's Kachi Lithium Brine Project. Results obtained are similar to prior bench top testing.The initial 20,000 litres of Kachi brines are being progressively processed through Lilac's pilot plant in California. The results continue to confirm the successful scale-up of processing from lab scale to pilot plant scale. Only a minor scale-up is required to achieve targeted commercial scale.An established independent assay laboratory will be used for the next critical step of converting these lithium chloride samples to lithium carbonate. This will produce larger battery quality lithium carbonate samples with the first expected in ~5 weeks, and then further samples in the month following. Downstream participants that are monitoring this program have advised that using an established third-party to provide independent data for samples for potential offtake partners which will also be used for commercial scale development planning and a DFS. Lake and Lilac are confident that high purity lithium carbonate will be confirmed.Lake is making meaningful progress towards delivering high purity, cleaner, responsibly sourced lithium.Detailed analyses are still commercial-in-confidence due to the patented innovative and disruptive technology created by Lilac, but final lithium carbonate results will be released when available.Lake's Managing Director, Steve Promnitz said: "Continuing to demonstrate successful production of clean, highly concentrated lithium chloride at pilot scale is a major advancement. This product from the direct extraction process is then converted to lithium carbonate using conventional methods by a respected third-party lab with the aim to meet the quality requirements of off-takers, who are looking for responsibly sourced scalable supplies of battery-quality product. However, the process is taking a little longer than anticipated. "Lake's recent Kachi Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) (refer ASX announcement 30 April 2020) based on production of high purity lithium carbonate demonstrated from direct extraction (refer ASX announcement, 9 January 2020) shows the disruptive, cost competitive, sustainable and scalable nature of the Lilac process which will be employed at Kachi and its ability to produce a premium, battery-quality product sought by battery and cathode manufacturers globally.About Lake Resources NL

