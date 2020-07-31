

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, July 31, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd ( ASX:HAS ) ( FRA:5AM ) announce the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending June 2020.Significant highlights for the period include:- Hasting's signs long term binding Master Agreement with German Automotive Tier 1 supplier, Schaeffler technologies AG- Hasting's obligation is to supply a substantial volume of MREC over an initial period of 10 years- Schaeffler continues its support for German government's untied loan guarantee (UFK) scheme for Hasting's debt financing- Hasting's to pursue a decoupled processing strategy and relocate Yangibana's Hydrometallurgical plant to the Pilbara region of Western Australia- Total Yangibana Project CAPEX revised to A$449m from A$517m resulting in 13% or $68M reduction in CAPEX based on Hydrometallurgical Plant relocation to the Pilbara:o Removal of gas pipeline and resizing of the powerstation eliminates $79mo Revised site access road re-alignments eliminate $10m- Hasting's commences major drilling program at Yangibana- The Western Australian Government Department of Water and Environmental Regulation has granted a works permit to construct the process plant at the Yangibana Rare Earths Project.To view the quarterly report, please visit:About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd

