Brisbane, July 31, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) announced that during the quarter the company executed a $63 million equity raise and capital restructure to enable execution of the business strategy and plans to become a market leading producer of ultra long life anode materials for lithium ion batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV) and Energy Storage Systems (ESS).
The transaction included:
- Redemption of all convertible notes
- Repayment of all unsecured short term loans
- Funding to expand the PUREgraphite anode business to 2,000 tpa capacity over 2020 and 2021, and
- Funding for commercialization of our recently announced breakthrough technologies Dry Particle Micro Granulation (DPMG) and Single Crystal Cathode (SCC)
- Updated the market on NOVONIX's technology roadmap and "What's Next"
About NOVONIX Ltd
NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.
NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.
NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.
