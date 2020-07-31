  
Quarterly Activities Report
Brisbane, July 31, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) announced that during the quarter the company executed a $63 million equity raise and capital restructure to enable execution of the business strategy and plans to become a market leading producer of ultra long life anode materials for lithium ion batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV) and Energy Storage Systems (ESS).

The transaction included:

- Redemption of all convertible notes

- Repayment of all unsecured short term loans

- Funding to expand the PUREgraphite anode business to 2,000 tpa capacity over 2020 and 2021, and

- Funding for commercialization of our recently announced breakthrough technologies Dry Particle Micro Granulation (DPMG) and Single Crystal Cathode (SCC)

- Updated the market on NOVONIX's technology roadmap and "What's Next"

To view the full quarterly presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TOS63V9M


About NOVONIX Ltd

Graphitecorp Ltd ASX GRANOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.

  


Contact
Greg Baynton
Executive Director
Phone: +61-414-970-566
Email: greg@novonixgroup.com

Philip St Baker
Managing Director
Phone: +61-438-173-330
Email: phil@novonixgroup.com
Website: www.novonixgroup.com



ABN Newswire  
