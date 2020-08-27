

Appendix 4E and Annual Report

The Group reported a consolidated loss after providing for income tax for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 of $4,501,085, compared to a consolidated loss of $3,257,996 for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.Results of OperationsThe Company recognised net revenue totalling $235,630 (2019: $1,025,052) during the financial year from the sale of products and provision of engineering services, representing a 77.0% decline from previous financial year. This was attributable to a slow down at a contract manufacturer to one of the processes during the first half of the financial year followed by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic with contracted orders mainly in North America and Europe put on hold.Other income increased during the financial year by 29.2% from $1,350,037 to $1,744,370 mainly due to the increase in R&D tax incentive income receivable during the year in line with the increased R&D activities.

Bluechiip Ltd (ASX:BCT) has developed a wireless tracking solution for the healthcare and life science, security, defence and manufacturing industries which represents a generational change from current methods such as labels (hand-written and pre-printed), barcodes (linear and 2D) and microelectronic integrated circuit (IC)-based RFID (Radio Frequency Identification).

The unique tag is based on MEMS technology and contains no electronics. The tag can either be embedded or manufactured into a storage product, such as vials or bags. Easy identification, along with any associated information from the tag such as temperature can be detected by a reader, which can also sense the temperature of the tagged items. The traditional identification technologies have significant limitations. Whereas a barcode requires a visible tag or line-of-sight optical scan, bluechiip(R) technology does not. Unlike labels, barcodes and RFID, the bluechiip(R) technology can sense the temperature of each item a tag is attached to, or embedded in.

The bluechiip(R) technology has initial applications in the healthcare industry particularly those businesses which require cryogenic storage facilities (biobanks and biorepositories). bluechiip(R) offers the only technology that enables accurate and reliable tracking of products including stem cells, cord blood, and other biospecimens. In addition to functioning in extreme temperatures, the bluechiip(R) tracking solution can survive autoclaving, gamma irradiation sterilization, humidification, centrifuging, cryogenic storage and frosting.

The bluechiip(R) technology has other healthcare applications in pathology, clinical trials and forensics. Several other key markets outside of healthcare include cold-chain logistics/supply chain, security/defence, industrial/manufacturing and aerospace/aviation.

