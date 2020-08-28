

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Hastings has made significant progress during 2019/2020:- 18% increase in ore reserves, extending the mine life to 13 years- Subsequently a 73% increase in mineral resources at Simon's Find- Potential to increase mineral resources demonstrated by further drilling at Auer and Yangibana- State and Federal Government Environmental Approvals received- DRA Pacific awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction and Management (EPCM) contract- Master Supply Agreement signed with Schaeffler, a global Tier 1 automotive industry component supplier- $68m in capex savings arising from the decoupling of the beneficiation from the hydrometallurgical plant- In principle eligibility for Finnvera (Finnish Government Export Credit Scheme) debt financingThe SPP will enable shareholders to participate by acquiring additional shares without incurring transaction costs. The SPP is fully underwritten and the Directors and senior management have confirmed their participation in the SPP.Under the Plan, eligible shareholders may subscribe for up to $30,000 worth of ordinary shares in the Company (New Shares), in bands as outlined in the Offer booklet attached, subject to a discretionary scale back in the event that shareholder demand exceeds the Offer Amount, at a price of 12.5 cents per share (Issue Price)The issue price is at a 21.9% discount to the last traded price of $0.16 on 21 August 2020 and a 9.8% discount to the Company's 10 day VWAP.The Company is offering up to 24,000,000 New Shares under the Plan to raise $3 million (Offer Amount), before costs. The Company reserves the right to scale back a shareholder's subscription (in its absolute discretion) in the event total shareholder demand exceeds the Offer Amount. The Company also reserves the right to accept oversubscriptions, subject to compliance with all laws, regulations, ASIC class orders, requirements or policies or any ASX Listing Rule.An offer booklet, attached, will be mailed to eligible shareholders on Monday, 31 August 2020 and the Offer will close on Monday, 21 September 2020. The Offer is fully underwritten for $3 million by shareholders of the Company.The funds raised from the SPP will be used to fund the following ongoing work:a) Procure equipment arising from the decoupling of the beneficiation plant and the hydrometallurgy plant;b) Further engineering design;c) Grade and resource drilling to increase mining reserves;d) Mine site works; ande) Working capital.

