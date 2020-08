Half Yearly Report

Sydney, Aug 31, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Operations for i-Global Holdings Limited ( NSX:IGH ) during the period were focused on the continued growth of the management and corporate consulting business.The Group's chairman, Dr Koon Lip Choo, leads a small team of consultants in providing these services with specific focus on corporate management consulting. This business unit is expected to generate the main source of income for the Group.To view the Report, please visit:About i-Global Holdings LimitedListed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.Issue Code: IGHIssue Name: i-Global Holdings Limited - FPOIssue Type: 01 - OrdinaryISIN: AU000000IGH8Industry: IndustrialsNominated Adviser: Steinepreis PaganinListed Date: Thursday, 1 June 2017