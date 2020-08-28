

Extends Closing Date for SPP

Perth, Sep 15, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd ( ASX:HAS ) advises that the closing date for the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) announced on 26 August 2020 (and the terms and conditions of which were announced on 28 August 2020) will be extended by one week to 28 September 2020.The Company has become aware that COVID-19 restrictions have resulted in delays in the delivery of the SPP Offer booklet and application form to shareholders.Hastings wants to provide all eligible shareholders with the opportunity to participate in the SPP.To view the revised timetable for the SPP, please visit:About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (FRA:5AM) is advancing its Yangibana Rare Earths Project in the Upper Gascoyne Region of Western Australia towards production. The proposed beneficiation and hydro metallurgy processing plant will treat rare earths deposits, predominantly monazite, hosting high neodymium and praseodymium contents to produce a mixed rare earths carbonate that will be further refined into individual rare earth oxides at processing plants overseas.

Neodymium and praseodymium are vital components in the manufacture of permanent magnets which is used in a wide and expanding range of advanced and high-tech products including electric vehicles, wind turbines, robotics, medical applications and others. Hastings aims to become the next significant producer of neodymium and praseodymium outside of China.

Hastings holds 100% interest in the most significant deposits within the overall project, and 70% interest in additional deposits that will be developed at a later date, all held under Mining Leases. Numerous prospects have been identified warranting detailed exploration to further extend the life of the project.

Brockman Project

The Brockman deposit, near Halls Creek in Western Australia, contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources, estimated using the guidelines of JORC Code (2012 Edition).

The Company is also progressing a Mining Lease application over the Brockman Rare Earths and Rare Metals Project.

Hastings aims to capitalise on the strong demand for critical rare earths created by the expanding demand for new technology products.