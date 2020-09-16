

Drilling Commenced at Braeside Project in the Pilbara

Perth, Sep 24, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Ltd ( ASX:RTR ) ( FRA:20Z ) is pleased to announce that a multiphase systematic exploration campaign has delineated 45 priority Cu-Au-Zn-Pb-Ag-V targets at the Braeside Project, located 129km east of Marble Bar in the East Pilbara Region of Western Australia. Furthermore, the target generation has highlighted the camp scale potential of the Braeside Project with five deposit types delineated that are all associated with a regional scale porphyry to epithermal system with over 60km of mineralised strike and up to 8km in width.Rumble has now commenced a multi-rig drill programme which will consist of reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (co-funded by EIS), testing a range of these high priority targets. RC drilling will focus on near surface targets, and the diamond drilling will focus on deeper targets, to which will also assist with a better geological understanding of the system.Braeside Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-Au-V Project, East Pilbara Western AustraliaRumble holds a significant holding in the Fortescue and Paterson Provinces of the East Pilbara Region, Western Australia with over 2968 Sq kilometres of highly prospective tenure known for its large-scale Tier 1 discoveries - see image 2*.The Braeside Project area comprises 673 km2, consisting of E45/2032 (RTR 70%), E45/4368 (RTR earning 70%), E45/4874 (RTR 100%) and E45/4873 (RTR 100%). The Warroo Project (100% RTR) is contiguous to east of the Braeside Project comprises of 970 km2 and the Lamil JV project with AIC Mines (AIC can earn up to 65%) with an area of 1325 km2.Target Generation Completed - 3 Years of Systematic ExplorationRumble acquired the Braeside Project in April 2017. The project hosts many historic high-grade, base metal, small-scale mines including the high-grade Ragged Hills mine that produced high-grade lead, zinc and silver up until 1959. Prior to Rumble's acquisition no systematic modern exploration had been completed at Braeside. The first phase of systematic exploration commenced in May 2017 and over a period of 3 years, and multiple phases of exploration Rumble has now generated forty-five (45) Cu-Au- Zn-Pb-Ag-priority targets, all capable of significant discoveries.The 45 targets generated by Rumble are presented in images 3 to 6*. Five deposit types have been inferred by Rumble and are explained in the section below titled Geological Mineral Deposits Types.Priority Target Ranking- 12 High Priority Targets - have been identified where confidence highest based on exploration work completed. These are "drill ready".- 14 Medium Priority Targets - have been identified where confidence is moderate based on exploration work completed which may be considered for further drill testing or target definition.- 19 Low Priority targets have been identified where confidence is low based on exploration work and requires additional targeting prior to drilling.To view the Full Report, please visit:About Rumble Resources Ltd

