

Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Sep 30, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Ltd's ( ASX:RTR ) ( FRA:20Z ) technical team recognised the potential for expansion on existing resources and new high-grade gold discoveries based on the limited drilling outside of the historic deposits and the deposit types typically forming multiple gold shoots. To deliver the best chance of realising the potential of the project, Rumble implemented a geophysics and drilling strategy over two stages to scope out the prospectivity of the Project.The first two stages of drilling identified six compelling high-grade gold shoot targets, extended the high-grade gold at depth at the Western Queen Central Deposit and of geological importance, identified the high-grade gold is in Skarn Shoots leading to a better geological understanding of the system for more effective targeting methods.Following the success of the first 2 phases Rumble secured 100% of strategic tenement applications E20-0967 and E59-2443 on the 16 July 2020 extending contiguous coverage of the highly prospective north and south extensions of the Western Queen Project. The tenements cover the entire Warda Warra north-south trending mineralised greenstone belt expanding the strike from 5.5km to 35km an increase of over 500%.Rumble followed this up on the 10 September 2020 by exercising its right to secure 100% of the Western Queen Gold Project from Mt Magnet Gold Pty Ltd (a subsidiary of Ramelius Resources Ltd).Next Steps - Drilling CommencedRumbles Stage three has commenced which is a major multi-rig drill programme comprising of 17,000m of diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling, focussing on multiple high-grade gold shoot targets, resource definition and potential resource extension down-plunge of the Western Queen Central deposit with the results anticipated in early October 2020.

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.