

New High-grade Corridor Discovered South of Pian Bracca

Perth, Oct 15, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Alta Zinc Limited ( ASX:AZI ) is pleased to announce the results of drill hole PBD27, which returned multiple intersections of zinc, lead and silver mineralisation from a new area, immediately south of the Pian Bracca corridor. PBD27 drill tested, for the first time in this drill campaign, to the south of the east-west faults in an area where GDD069 (drilled 2017) returned exceptional high-grades. These drill results together with thick mineralisation mapped in the sidewalls of development tunnels 500m to the east of PBD27; indicate a new and as yet untested southern area ('corridor') of mineralisation.HIGHLIGHTS- Pian Bracca drill hole PBD27 intersected four mineralised intervals totalling 17.9m, three of which returned the following stand-out grades:o 5.9m at 9.7% Zn and 3.0% Pb (12.7% Zn+Pb) and 54g/t Ag from 79.0mo 2.3m at 9.3% Zn and 1.7% Pb (11.1% Zn+Pb) and 10g/t Ag from 94.9m including0.7m at 29.8% Zn and 4.8% Pb (34.6% Zn+Pb) and 28g/t Ag from 95.6mo 7.1m at 7.9% Zn and 2.7% Pb (10.6% Zn+Pb) and 8g/t Ag from 107.9m-Drill hole GDD069 (drilled in 2017), drilled in the same structural corridor as PBD27, has helped confirm the continuity of the mineralisation, and returned the following stand-out intersection:o 5.1m at 15.7% Zn and 3.0% Pb (18.7% Zn+Pb) and 26g/t Ag from 2.4m- Second drill rig mobilised to site to commence drilling on multiple targetsGeraint Harris, MD of Alta Zinc commented:"Pian Bracca continues to surprise us. Just as we thought we were close to completing the western drill-out, what was planned as one of the final holes in that sector has crossed what we now know to be a controlling fault and has intersected mineralisation that is amongst the thickest and highest grade of results delivered at Pian Bracca so far.This demonstrates that the structural knowledge we are gaining through systematic exploration is critical in unlocking the true mineral potential of Gorno and we are very excited to be able to deploy a second drill rig this week to follow up on this high priority target at Pian Bracca South and then at the new Ponente area 800m away".Recent drilling has focused on extending the Pian Bracca mineralisation further west towards the Zorzone Mineral Resource estimate with results confirming that the high-grade and thickness of mineralisation in the Pian Bracca corridor is controlled by several east-west faults. Drill results within the corridor have returned some of the highest grades and thickest mineralisation yet drilled at Gorno, whilst drilling holes PBD20 to PBD26 to the extreme west has encountered a small transition zone with Zorzone of approximately 150m x 150m, which returned weak mineralisation.In the west of Pian Bracca, due to size limitations in positioning the drill rig in the access tunnel, only drill pad 10 allowed a suitable drilling orientation to cross the southern faults, and as a result PBD27 was drilled and intersected this new and previously unknown multi-layered zone of Pian Bracca style mineralisation to the south of the southern Pian Bracca fault.The mineralisation styles and rock sequence in PBD27 correspond closely the three layers of mineralisation mapped in underground sidewalls 500m to the east and hole GDD069 (drilled in 2017) collared between these two areas indicate continuity of the mineralisation; indicating a highly prospective target area is present on the immediate south of recently drilled Pian Bracca corridor.To view tables and figures, please visit:About Alta Zinc Ltd

Alta Zinc Ltd (ASX:AZI) (FRA:8EE) is an emerging ASX-listed exploration and development company focused on unlocking dormant value at the Gorno Project. Gorno is an historic high-grade zinc mine in industrialised Northern Italy, proximal to smelters and key infrastructure and with a track record of producing high quality clean concentrates to European Smelters.

Drilling of known brownfields high-grade targets is underway and aims to strengthen the current Resource inventory. Subsequent project development will leverage off the existing underground infrastructure, simple metallurgy and advanced technical studies to de-risk a future feasibility study. The Company also has a portfolio of other mineral exploration projects in northern Italy and Australia.