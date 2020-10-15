Sydney, Oct 15, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The principal activities of East Gosford & Districts Financial Services Ltd (NSX:EGF) during the course of the financial year were in providing Community Bank branch services under management rights to operate a franchised branch of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited.
A fully franked final dividend of 3.5 cents per share was declared and paid during the year for the year ended 30 June 2019. No dividend has been declared or paid for the year ended 30 June 2020 as yet.
Backed by Australia's fifth biggest retail bank, East Gosford & Districts Community Bank Branch not only gives you access to award-winning financial products and services, we're also committed to returning profits to our local communities.
