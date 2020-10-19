Sydney, Oct 19, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The principal activity of Manningham Community Enterprises Limited (NSX:DCE) during the financial year was facilitating Community Bank services under management rights of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (Bendigo Bank).
Annual Report 2020
Annual Report 2020
To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/108F611J
About Manningham Community Enterprises Limited
Manningham Community Enterprises Limited (NSX:DCE) is a franchisee of Bendigo Bank providing financial products and services to individuals, businesses and organisations throughout the local area via the Doncaster East and Templestowe Village Community Bank branches. While the branch offers the full suite of Bendigo & Adelaide Bank products and services, margin earnings from loans and deposits are the predominant contributor to Company results.
Link: MCEL Annual Report 2020Related Companies
Manningham Community Enterprises Limited