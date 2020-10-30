

Quarterly Reports

Melbourne, Oct 30, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cohiba Minerals Limited ( ASX:CHK ) provides below an update in relation to the exploration activities carried out during the September 2020 quarter.Highlights for the September 2020 Quarter- The Heritage Survey for the drilling programs at Pernatty C and Horse Well was completed in conjunction with the Kokatha Aboriginal Corporation and Australian Heritage Services.- The Deputy Executive Director, Mineral Resources SA formally notified Cohiba of the approval and subsequent transfer of 51% ownership of the Olympic Domain tenements to Cohiba.- Four deep drill holes (IOCG target) in the Horse Well area and two key drill holes in the Pernatty C area were approved for drilling.- Drillhole HWDD02 was completed to a depth of 1,013.30m (assays pending).- Drillhole HWDD03 was in-progress and had reached a depth of 900.70m.- The Company exceeded its $1.5M expenditure milestone to secure 80% ownership of the Olympic Domain tenements and notified Olympic Domain of its intention to exert its right.- The Mining Plan and Mine Closure Plan for the Pyramid Lake Gypsum Project were further advanced with completion of the Mining Schedule, Backfill Plan, Groundwater and Surface Water Studies.To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:About Cohiba Minerals Limited

Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK.

The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia.