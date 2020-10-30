

September 2020 Quarterly Report

Perth, Oct 30, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Alta Zinc Limited ( ASX:AZI ) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 30 September 2020.Drilling at Pian Bracca to date has defined a highly mineralised corridor of over 630m in strike length.Most of this length hosts multiple layers of vertically stacked mineralisation with good continuity, containing high grades of zinc and lead with associated silver. Drill hole PBD19 reported a wide mineralised intercept, which returned the following:o 8.0m at 5.8% Zn and 1.9% Pb (7.7% Zn+Pb) and 34g/t Ag from 35.5m (PBD19); including- 4.0m at 10.5% Zn and 3.3% Pb (13.9% Zn+Pb) and 61g/t Ag from 35.5mRecent exploration has defined a structural control which opens into a new southern Pian Bracca exploration corridor. Initial drilling and mapping indicates a repeating zone of the same highly mineralised strata seen in the rest of Pian Bracca. Drill hole PBD27 intersected four mineralised intervals totalling 17.9m, including the following stand-out grades:o 5.9m at 9.7% Zn and 3.0% Pb (12.7% Zn+Pb) and 54g/t Ag from 79.0mo 2.3m at 9.3% Zn and 1.7% Pb (11.1% Zn+Pb) and 10g/t Ag from 94.9m including- 0.7m at 29.8% Zn and 4.8% Pb (34.6% Zn+Pb) and 28g/t Ag from 95.6mo 7.1m at 7.9% Zn and 2.7% Pb (10.6% Zn+Pb) and 8g/t Ag from 107.9mRevised structural modelling of the greater Gorno Project area extends the current exploration target to now include the Fontanone mineralised horizon, extending the strike length 2.5km and 750m down-dip from Pian Bracca.A further horizon of high-grade zinc sulphide mineralisation has also been identified at Arera, where zinc oxide mineralisation was historically mined c.1.5km east of Pian Bracca. This demonstrates the widespread potential to discover new areas of primary sulphide mineralisation alongside historical oxide mining areas, of which there are several at Gorno.Italian regulators continue to work collaboratively with our Italian project team and a new consolidated Gorno exploration licence was awarded to 5 July 2023, with the right to extend for a further three years to 2026.Punta Corna field campaign commenced, to explore for extensions to the known veins and to discover additional mineralised veins containing cobalt, nickel, copper and silver, which were historically mined at the project.To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:About Alta Zinc Ltd

Alta Zinc Ltd (ASX:AZI) (FRA:8EE) is an emerging ASX-listed exploration and development company focused on unlocking dormant value at the Gorno Project. Gorno is an historic high-grade zinc mine in industrialised Northern Italy, proximal to smelters and key infrastructure and with a track record of producing high quality clean concentrates to European Smelters.

Drilling of known brownfields high-grade targets is underway and aims to strengthen the current Resource inventory. Subsequent project development will leverage off the existing underground infrastructure, simple metallurgy and advanced technical studies to de-risk a future feasibility study. The Company also has a portfolio of other mineral exploration projects in northern Italy and Australia.