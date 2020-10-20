  
CEO Presentation to the AGM
CEO Presentation to the AGM
Brisbane, Nov 17, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) provides the CEO Presentation to the AGM.

- Technology accelerates R&D from years to weeks

- Partnership with Dalhousie University

- Battery testing, design, and prototyping services

- Sales to battery & OEM multinationals in 15 countries

- Owner of DPMG manufacturing technology

To view the AGM Address by the Chairman, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Z468SI69

To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LN3NW84G


About NOVONIX Ltd

Graphitecorp Ltd ASX GRANOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.

  


Contact
Greg Baynton
Director NOVONIX
Phone: +61 414 970 566
Email: greg@novonixgroup.com

Chris Burns
CEO NOVONIX
Phone: +1 902 449 9121
Email: chris@novonixgroup.com



Related Companies

NOVONIX Ltd    

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

MiningLithiumGraphite

Presentation

Download Presentation

NOVONIX Ltd


Read More

Social Media