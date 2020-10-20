

CEO Presentation to the AGM

Brisbane, Nov 17, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd ( ASX:NVX ) ( FRA:GC3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVNXF ) provides the CEO Presentation to the AGM.- Technology accelerates R&D from years to weeks- Partnership with Dalhousie University- Battery testing, design, and prototyping services- Sales to battery & OEM multinationals in 15 countries- Owner of DPMG manufacturing technology

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

