Geological Report on Diamond Lease

Sydney, Mar 11, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Consolidated Africa Limited ( NSX:CRA ) is pleased to provide the following details on the project area and provide relevant background information on the lease area. The company is now in the process of assessing the best way forward with an exploration plan to be announced once further consultation with the geologist develops options on this very promising opportunity.To view the geological report, please visit:About Consolidated Africa LimitedListed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.Issue Code: CRAIssue Name: Consolidated Africa Limited FPOIssue Type: 01 - OrdinaryISIN: AU000000CRA3Industry: MaterialsNominated Adviser: Eakin McCaffery CoxListed Date: Tuesday, 15 March 2016