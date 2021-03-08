Geological Report on Diamond Lease
Sydney, Mar 11, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Consolidated Africa Limited (NSX:CRA) is pleased to provide the following details on the project area and provide relevant background information on the lease area. The company is now in the process of assessing the best way forward with an exploration plan to be announced once further consultation with the geologist develops options on this very promising opportunity.

To view the geological report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TOAHJR89


About Consolidated Africa Limited

Listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.

Issue Code: CRA
Issue Name: Consolidated Africa Limited FPO
Issue Type: 01 - Ordinary
ISIN: AU000000CRA3


Industry: Materials
Nominated Adviser: Eakin McCaffery Cox
Listed Date: Tuesday, 15 March 2016


 




Consolidated Africa Limited

Consolidated Africa Limited


