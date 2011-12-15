Sydney, Mar 22, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The iQ Group Global Limited (NSX:IQG) announces the following changes to its Board with the addition of a non-executive director:
Appointment of Mr Peter Mercouris
The iQ Group Global Limited is pleased to announce that Mr Peter Mercouris has been appointed as a director, effective 22 March 2021.
Peter brings his experience and qualifications in investigations and security which originated from a successful career with NSW Police Service, to The iQ Group Global Limited. Peter has been personally acknowledged for business excellence, whilst his company has received continued recognition for Excellence in Business Services since 2010.
About The IQ Group Global Ltd
Listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.
Issue Code: IQN
Issue Name: The IQ Group Global Ltd FPO
Issue Type: 01 - Ordinary
ISIN: AU000000IQN5
Industry: Health Care
Nominated Adviser: IQ3 Corp Ltd
Listed Date: Thursday, 15 December 2011
The IQ Group Global Ltd