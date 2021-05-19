

Lake Presents at Benchmark EV Fest

Sydney, May 27, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) ( FRA:LK1 ) ( OTCMKTS:LLKKF ) advises investors that Steve Promnitz, Managing Director, will present live at Benchmark's EV Fest - "Actionable Intelligence For The Battery & EV Supply Chain" - on Day 1 in a panel on Tuesday 1 June 2021 at 5pm Sydney time; 8am London.Confirmed speakers in the panel include Andy Leyland, Head of Strategic Advisory at Benchmark, Caspar Rawles, Head of Price & Data Assessments at Benchmark and Adam Panayi of Rho Motion. This will be a live, online event.It is important for investors to pre-register as this will only be available free as a live event.Register for the event at:Lake Resources will be providing an update on how it can deliver solutions for the EV battery supply chain with scalable, high quality lithium with superior ESG benefits by using clean direct lithium extraction.Lake aims to sustainably produce the cleanest quality lithium carbonate at scale, with demand rapidly increasing for battery materials for use in the fast-growing battery market as the adoption of electric vehicles accelerates globally. This is evidenced by recent moves by major automakers such as Volkswagen, BMW, General Motors and others, which are investing billions of dollars in EV production and batteries.About Lake Resources NL

