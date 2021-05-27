

BoxTracker(TM) wins ISBER 2021 Outstanding New Product Award

Sydney, May 27, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER) - the leading network in the global biobanking and biorepository community - announced today that Australian company Bluechiip Ltd's ( ASX:BCT ) BoxTracker(TM) has won the 2021 Outstanding New Product Award.The Bluechiip BoxTracker(TM) won the award against eight other products from around the world. An international judging panel compared technical innovation, originality, anticipated impact and value, projected viability of product and expected market demand.ISBER said the Bluechiip BoxTracker(TM) was chosen as winner for a variety of reasons including that it meets a previously unknown market need and drives innovation. The judges noted that the product will be easy to use, is suitable for multiple environments and is reliable. The judges project that there will be demand for this product."ISBER members eagerly await to learn the winner of our annual Outstanding New Product Award," said the President of ISBER Piper Mullins. "This year's winner meets a market demand. The Bluechiip BoxTracker(TM) provides innovation and has the potential to be used for therapeutic products as well as biobanking. Congratulations Bluechiip."The Bluechiip BoxTracker(TM) and accompanying Handheld Reader are part of Bluechiip's Advanced Sample Management Solution. They track and monitor samples being handled outside long-term storage, recording and linking sample identification to time and technician, while continually monitoring temperature at the cryobox level during critical transport and handling. By bridging the gaps between receipt, storage, retrieval and utilization, Bluechiip's BoxTracker(TM) helps capture critical handling details, leading to productivity improvements and greater confidence.Bluechiip's managing director Andrew McLellan said today's COVID pandemic, which involves the shipping of hundreds of millions of temperature-critical vaccines around the world, highlighted the importance of this sort of technology."Keeping track of valuable samples, particularly once they have been removed from storage to be used, is a critical part of the process," he said. "Bluechiip's Advanced Sample Management Solution - of which Bluechiip BoxTracker(TM) is a key component - is the only one that provides sample temperature with ID in cryogenic environments. Our technology operates across a wide temperature range from -196degC to over +150degC, creating the ideal system for managing sensitive samples."About ISBERISBER is the leading network in the global biobanking and biorepository community. ISBER advances the expertise and quality of biorepositories and biobanking science worldwide. ISBER fosters collaboration; creates education and training opportunities; provides a forum for the dissemination of state-of-the-art policies, processes, and research findings; and provides an international showcase for innovative technologies, products, and services. Together, these activities promote best practices that cut across the broad range of repositories that ISBER serves.About the Bluechiip BoxTracker(TM)The Bluechiip BoxTracker(TM) and Handheld Reader are part of Bluechiip's Advanced Sample Management Solution - Bluechiip Enabled Supplies, Readers and Software.Track and monitor samples while being handled outside of long-term storage with the Bluechiip BoxTracker(TM) in combination with the Bluechiip Handheld Reader. Record and link ID to time, technician and continuously monitor temperature at the cryobox level during critical transport and handling processes while on dry ice or LN2. By bridging the gaps between receipt - storage - retrieval - utilization, the Bluechiip BoxTracker(TM) helps capture critical handling details, driving productivity, redefining quality and providing confidence in every sample.To view images, please visit:About Bluechiip Ltd

Bluechiip Ltd (ASX:BCT) understands that every sample - stem cells, blood, eggs, sperm and other biospecimens - is critical, so our objective is to manage each one with optimal quality in the most efficient way. Bluechiip's advanced management solution is the only one that provides sample temperature with ID in cryogenic environments to. Most importantly, this delivers confidence in every sample.

Bluechiip's unique patented technology is a MEMS-based wireless tracking solution that contains no electronics. It represents a generational change from current tracking methods such as labels (hand-written and pre-printed), barcodes (linear and 2D), and Radio Frequency Identification. Bluechiip tags are either embedded or manufactured into storage products such as vials or bags. Each product can be easily identified, and critical information such as sample temperature, is detected by readers and stored in the Bluechiip software. In addition to functioning in extreme temperatures, the Bluechiip(R) Advanced Sample management solution can survive autoclaving, gamma irradiation sterilization, humidification, centrifuging, cryogenic storage and frosting.

Bluechiip's technology has applications in healthcare, including in cryogenic storage facilities (biobanks and biorepositories), pathology, clinical trials and forensics. Other key markets include cold-chain logistics/supply chain, security/defence, industrial/manufacturing and aerospace/aviation.

Bluechiip: Delivering confidence in every sample.