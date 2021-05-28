

Reports Further High-Grade Drilling

Sydney, May 29, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Alta Zinc Limited ( ASX:AZI ) ( FRA:8EE ) is pleased to announce the results of drill holes POD11 to POD13 and five channel samples (POCH12-16) which returned multiple intersections of zinc, lead and silver mineralisation from new drill locations in the Ponente area of the Gorno Mine.These results have extended the thick and high-grade mineralisation 125m to the east of the initial drill Pad A and defined a thick and high-grade zone in a N-S direction from Pad D (Figure 1*). The mineralisation appears to be a shallow dipping lens of variable thickness, with recent drill intersections suggesting an average true thickness of 10m in this area.Geraint Harris, MD of Alta Zinc commented:"Ponente drilling and channel sampling continues to push out the extent of the mineralisation and it is very encouraging to see these high-grades and good thicknesses being defined with consistency. These results will flow into our upcoming Mineral Resource estimate (MRE), and with two drill rigs now in Ponente we will endeavour to complete coverage of the Ponente West area prior to the MRE data cut-off. However, Ponente remains wide open to the north, east and south with many exciting drilling targets, giving us significant additional growth potential post MRE."About Alta Zinc Limited

Alta Zinc Limited (ASX:AZI) (FRA:8EE) is an emerging ASX-listed exploration and development company focused on unlocking dormant value at the Gorno Project. Gorno is an historic high-grade zinc mine in industrialised Northern Italy, proximal to smelters and key infrastructure and with a track record of producing high quality clean concentrates to European Smelters.

Drilling of known brownfields high-grade targets is underway and aims to strengthen the current Resource inventory. Subsequent project development will leverage off the existing underground infrastructure, simple metallurgy and advanced technical studies to de-risk a future feasibility study. The Company also has a portfolio of other mineral exploration projects in northern Italy and Australia.