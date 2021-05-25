Sydney, June 9, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Aobo Environmental Technology Limited (NSX:AB9) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Aobo Environment New Energy (Wuxi) Co. Ltd., (AENE) has participated in the 15th(2021) International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Exhibition & Conference(SNEC).
Aobo Participates in the SNEC Exhibition
The exhibition is held in Shanghai from 3rd to 5th June 2021, and is one of the largest photovoltaic energy storage exhibitions in China. Aobo displayed a series of energy storage products with different application scenarios and shared technical advantages of its products.
Mr. Zhang Jiangang, CEO of Aobo, commented:
"Aobo promotes its brand and products by participating in industry exhibitions. At this exhibition, Aobo's energy storage products attracted many potential customers. We will communicate with those potential customers and turn them into actual orders, which benefits the continuous growth of our energy storage business".
