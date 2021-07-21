

Awarded $3.19M under Federal Government's Mobile Blackspot Program Round 5a

Sydney, July 21, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Field Solutions Holdings ( ASX:FSG ), Australia's leading rural, regional, and remote challenger telecommunications carrier, is pleased to announce it has been awarded $3.19M from the Federal Government's Mobile Blackspots Program Round 5a, a 10-fold increase from Round 5 last year.Highlights- Funding of $3.19M- 10 x Increase from Round 5- 15 Towers to be constructed across NSW, WA and QLD- Long term revenue stream expands existing telco tower portfolio and facilities leasing income- Deepens strategic relationship with Optus- Neutral Host ready"FSG was the first non-tier 1 telecommunications provider to be awarded funding in last years' Round 5," said Andrew Roberts, Chief Executive, Field Solutions Group. "In this years' Round 5a, FSG secured a 10-fold increase in funding to build 15 towers across NSW, WA and QLD", he said.Round 5a further deepens the partnership FSG forged with Optus under round 5. "Optus shares our passion to enhance telecommunications services for rural, regional, and remote Australia," says Roberts. "FSG and Optus see immense value in sharing infrastructure in regional Australia to deliver more services .... The partnership delivers maximum value for both the Federal Government's investment and the connectivity solutions delivered to underserviced communities in rural, regional, and remote Australia," he said."As a strong and long-time supporter of the Government's Mobile Black Spot Program it is fantastic to see more funding being allocated to alternate deployment models. These new sites will deliver a significant benefit for Optus customers in the region. This is another way that, in collaboration with industry partners, we can look at new, cost-effective ways to deploy reliable network coverage in regional Australia - which is something that we believe all Australians should have access to. We look forward to working with Field Solutions Group to deliver these Optus services including 5G in Talbot, Western Australia," said Andrew Sheridan, Optus Vice President Regulatory and Public Affairs.In three years, FSG has built an extensive network in rural, regional, and remote New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria, locating towers in areas previously underserved by telecommunications services. Over the next 24 months, FSG's tower portfolio will exceed 200 towers and include Western Australia in its national footprint.FSG's network will deliver residential, business and enterprise internet access and associated value-added services via its retail brands. The firm's partnership with Optus also ensures these assets provide much-needed mobile telecommunication services.In line with FSG strategy, the tower roll-out will be Neutral Host ready. "FSG's Neutral Host strategy is a stepchange in service delivery, underpinning our fresh approach to ensuring people in rural, regional and remote Australia receive comprehensive mobile and broadband coverage," says Roberts.The Federal Government has committed $80M for round 6 of the program, to be released over the coming 12 months.About Field Solutions Holdings Ltd

Field Solutions Holdings Limited (ASX:FSG) is dedicated to provide connectivity to Rural and Regional Australia where other providers simply cannot. We employ innovative technologies and a community focused approach which engages local government, businesses and residents to ensure we build where it is most needed.