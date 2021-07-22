Sydney, July 22, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Asset Resolution Limited (NSX:ASS) is pleased to announce that a further $399,999.60 has been invested in NobleOak Life Limited under its Initial Public Offering (IPO) at $1.95. The IPO price is 8% higher than the last NobleOak Life Limited share issue price; therefore there an 8% increase in ARL's investment in NobleOak Life Limited disclosed in the December 2020 Interim Report and a 26% increase since the shares were initially acquired at $1.55 per share.
NobleOak Investment Update
ARL has received a cash dividend of $309,677 and a franking credit of $131,819 on its initial investment of 2,580,645 shares.
NobleOak Life Limited is expected to list on the ASX today.
