

Samples 35.2% Cu and 548 g/t Ag in Rock Grabs

Ontario, July 22, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Metal Resources Corp. ( CVE:WHM ) ( FRA:CGK1 ) ( OTCMKTS:TNMLF ) is pleased to provide an update regarding its exploration program north and south along strike from the Okohongo copper-silver Deposit (see Company news release dated 29 June 2021).The Company is continuing its prospecting, geological mapping, grab sampling, and surface trenching and sampling programs along the prospective +7 km sedimentary-hosted copper horizon, which extends northward from the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit (the "Okohongo Area"), and an examination of previously identified showings and occurrences up to 14 km south of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit. The target prospective horizon, colloquially known as the "Okohongo Horizon", occurs within the Lower Omao Formation (limestone, siltstone, dolomite), which is stratigraphically above the Nosib Group (sandstone, shale, conglomerate).Michael Stares, President & CEO of White Metal, stated, "These results continue to impress, delivering very high copper and silver concentrations north and south of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit. Clearly, there is significant opportunity to expand the current deposit along strike, which at this stage of exploration shows potential along a prospective horizon of more than 20 kilometres. Although White Metal remains focussed on progressing its flagship project, the Tower Stock Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, the Company will continue to advance the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project as one of our primary assets."A total of 37 rock grab samples were collected from target areas within north and south of the Okohongo Area during the most recent geological mapping and prospecting (Table 1*). The Epunguwe and Epunguwe South Target Area ("Epunguwe") is located about 4.3 km north of the Okohongo and covers a minimum strike length of 300 metres. The Okohongo West, Northeast, North and Okohongo samples are from the areas immediately around and within the Okohongo Area. The Okangura North, Okangura, and Okangura South area is located about 2.1 km southwest of the Okohongo and covers a minimum strike length of about 1 kilometre. The Okahwa area is located about 14 km south of Okohongo and covers a minimum strike length of about 250 metres.See Table 1* below. Rock grab samples collected from the areas north and south of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit.The Company also completed 10 approximately east-west and northeast-trending trenches (EPT001 to EPT010) targeting the contact horizon between the Lower Omao Formation (east) and Nosib Group (west), exposing sediment-hosted copper mineralization in five of the 10 trenches. A total of 28 composite rock grab samples from the five trenches that showed prominent copper mineralization were submitted for analysis. Results are shown in Table 2*.See Table 2* below. Composite rock grab samples collected from five trenches in the Epunguwe Target Area.The Company will continue to explore the Project area with further prospecting, geological mapping, sampling and trenching, looking toward developing future drill targets along the prospective copper horizon. To the Company's knowledge, no work has been completed in any areas outside of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit since 2012.A more detailed description of the new areas of copper exploration can be viewed on the Company's website:A qualified person has not done sufficient enough work to verify the historical assay results and technical information reported herein. Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted across the Property.Qualified PersonTechnical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the NI 43-101.THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About White Metal Resources Corp

White Metal Resources Corp. (CVE:WHM) (FRA:CGK1) (OTCMKTS:TMNLF) is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and southern Africa. The company's two key properties are the Flagship Tower Stock Gold Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada and the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project in Namibia, Africa. For more information about the Company please visit www.whitemetalres.com.