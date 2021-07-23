Perth, July 23, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Alta Zinc Limited ( ASX:AZI ) ( FRA:8EE ) is pleased to advise that a technical investor video is now available on the Company website at www.altazinc.com under Media/Video Gallery.During the video the Managing Director, Geraint Harris, provides a technical overview of the recent Mineral Resource upgrade (ASX Announcement 14 July 2021) on Alta's flagship Gorno Zinc Project in Northern Italy.To view the technical update video, please visit:About Alta Zinc Limited

Alta Zinc Limited (ASX:AZI) (FRA:8EE) is an emerging ASX-listed exploration and development company focused on unlocking dormant value at the Gorno Project. Gorno is an historic high-grade zinc mine in industrialised Northern Italy, proximal to smelters and key infrastructure and with a track record of producing high quality clean concentrates to European Smelters.

Drilling of known brownfields high-grade targets is underway and aims to strengthen the current Resource inventory. Subsequent project development will leverage off the existing underground infrastructure, simple metallurgy and advanced technical studies to de-risk a future feasibility study. The Company also has a portfolio of other mineral exploration projects in northern Italy and Australia.