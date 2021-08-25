

Profit and Dividend Announcement 2020-2021

Sydney, Aug 26, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Sugar Terminals Limited ( NSX:SUG ) today announced a 1.8% improvement in net profit after tax, up from $26.7 million in FY20 to $27.1 million in FY21."STL has delivered another solid financial result and continues to improve its operational performance. This ongoing improvement is essential to ensure the future sustainability and growth of STL to support our customers and shareholders" announced STL Chairman Mark Gray.Key results- Raw sugar received and outloaded for the year was 7.6 million tonnes, up 0.1% on last year- Reduced activity charges to customers by 0.4% (excluding the impact of insurance)- Maintained our high customer service levels and kept the team safe during COVID-19- Increased dividends paid to shareholders by 1.4% to 7.2 cents per share (fully franked)- Completed the roof replacement works at the Mackay terminal and commenced the two-year $22M roof replacement investment at the Townsville terminal which is currently on time and within budgetTo view the full dividend announcement, please visit:About Sugar Terminals Limited

Sugar Terminals Limited (NSX:SUG) (STL) owns and operates six bulk commodity terminals in Queensland and plays a vital role in Australia's sugar market, handling over 90% of the raw sugar produced in Australia each year. STL's terminals provide 2.5 million tonnes of storage capacity and handle more than 4.6 million tonnes of commodities each year. In addition to around 4 million tonnes of bulk sugar, STL also handles more than half a million tonnes of other commodities annually, including molasses, wood pellets, gypsum and silica sands. STL has over $350 million in assets in strategic port locations across Queensland. We have in place 100 year leases with the port authorities at each of our six terminals. These leases include rolling options to extend for a further 100 year period.