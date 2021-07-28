

FY21 Annual Report

Melbourne, Aug 31, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Bluechiip Limited's ( ASX:BCT ) ( FRA:1BL ) unique patented technology is a MEMS-based wireless tracking solution that contains no electronics. It represents a generational change from current tracking methods such as labels (hand-written and pre-printed), barcodes (linear and 2D), and Radio Frequency Identification. Bluechiip tags are either embedded or manufactured into storage products such as vials or bags.Each product is easily identified and critical information, such as sample temperature, detected by readers and stored in the Bluechiip software. In addition to functioning in extreme temperatures, the Bluechiip(R) Advanced Sample management solution can survive autoclaving, gamma irradiation sterilization, humidification, centrifuging, cryogenic storage and frosting.Bluechiip has significantly advanced the application of its technology. Today it has applications in healthcare, including in cryogenic storage facilities (biobanks and biorepositories), pathology, clinical trials and forensics. Other key markets include coldchain logistics/supply chain, security/defence, industrial/manufacturing and aerospace/aviation.To view the Annual Report, please visit:About Bluechiip Limited

