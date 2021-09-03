

Okapi Appoints Corporate Advisor

Perth, Sep 3, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Okapi Resources Limited ( ASX:OKR ) ( FRA:26O ) is pleased to announce it has appointed Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Ltd (Canaccord Genuity) as its corporate advisor.Canaccord Genuity will assist with the Company's ongoing capital markets strategy, provide introductions to a broader investor community both domestically and internationally, and other advisory services. Canaccord Genuity is a leading independent financial services firm with a global presence and strong credentials in the uranium sector.About Okapi Resources Ltd

Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) is a minerals exploration company focused on the discovery and commercialisation of mineral deposits in Australia. Okapi's primary objective is to discover and develop mineral resources from its current portfolio. The Company has carefully selected projects with historical workings and excellent results. Okapi has a team of professionals with an exemplary record of success and with a particular history in Australia. Okapi is also pursuing a growth strategy that aims to appraise and secure further exploration and development opportunities within gold and mineral endowed districts.