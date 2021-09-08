

Okapi Acquires Historical Sunnyside Uranium Mine

Perth, Sep 14, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Okapi Resources Limited ( ASX:OKR ) ( FRA:26O ) is pleased to report it has acquired a 100% interest in the historical Sunnyside Uranium Mine by staking mining claims that cover 960 acres adjacent to Okapi's existing Rattler Uranium Project in Utah, USA.The Sunnyside Uranium Mine comprises several small past-producing pits and adits where uranium was mined in the early 1900s at grades reported to have been 1,500 ppm U3O8 and 1.5% V2O5. The acquisition of the Sunnyside Uranium Mine complements the Company's existing Rattler Uranium Project which is contiguous with Energy Fuels' La Sal Project.The La Sal Project is fully permitted for mining and operated from 2006 to 2012. In 2014, Energy Fuels reported remaining resources at La Sal totalling 1.3Mt at 1,700ppm U3O8 and 8,880ppm V2O5, for 4.5 million pounds U3O8 and 23.4 million pounds of V2O5.Okapi's planning for its maiden, high-impact exploration programs at Rattler and Sunnyside is well advanced.Okapi Resources Executive Director David Nour commented:"The acquisition of a 100% interest in the past-producing, high-grade Sunnyside Uranium Mine demonstrates the deep in-country knowledge and expertise of Okapi's team. This acquisition represents yet another highly value-accretive acquisition for Okapi shareholders. The team remains focussed on executing its strategy as it becomes a new leader in North American carbon-free nuclear energy."Sunnyside Uranium MineThe acquisition of the Sunnyside Uranium Mine increases Okapi's total landholding in Utah by 90%, from approximately 1,020 acres to a total of approximately 1,960 acres. The Company's expanded project area in the La Sal Uranium District now comprises ninety-eight (98) Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unpatented Federal mining claims located approximately 85km north of Energy Fuels Inc's White Mesa Uranium/Vanadium mill in Utah - the only operating conventional uranium mill in the USA (see Figure 2*).The new claims are located immediately along strike from Okapi's Rattler Uranium Project which includes the historical Rattlesnake open pit mine, which was discovered around 1948 and was in production until about 1954. Historic production from the Rattlesnake Open Pit Mine reportedly totalled 285,000 tonnes of ore @ 2,800ppm U3O8 and 1.0% V2O5 for 1.6 million pounds of U3O8 and 4.5 million pounds of V2O5.Okapi's claims at Sunnyside and Rattler are contiguous with Energy Fuels' La Sal Project. The La Sal Project is fully permitted for mining and operated from 2006 to 2012. In 2014, Energy Fuels reported remaining resources at La Sal totalling 1.3Mt at 1,700ppm U3O8 and 8,880ppm V2O5, for 4.5 million pounds U3O8 and 23.4 million pounds of V2O5.Up until 1991, historic production from the La Sal district is estimated to comprise around 6.4 million pounds of U3O8 at 3,200ppm U3O8 and 29 million pounds of V2O5 at 1.4% V2O5.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Okapi Resources Ltd

