

Lake Webinar information

Sydney, Sep 22, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) ( FRA:LK1 ) ( OTCMKTS:LLKKF ) invites investors to join Lake's Managing Director, Steve Promnitz and Chairman Stu Crow, together with David Snydacker, CEO of Lilac Solutions Inc., at an investor webinar hosted by Red Cloud Securities Inc. to discuss the companies' clean lithium technology development.Please register for the webinar via:For investors who cannot attend the live event, a recording will be automatically sent to all who register via the link above, with a link also to be made available via Lake's website.Lake Resources NL and Lilac Solutions, Inc. announced today that after extensive successful testwork, they have entered into a partnership for technology and funding to develop Lake's Kachi Lithium Brine Project (Kachi) in Argentina. Under the terms of the partnership earn-in, Lilac is able to achieve an equity stake in the Kachi project with certain corresponding project funding obligations, while providing its leading technology to advance the project (see ASX release 22 Sept 2021).To view the Webinar Presentation, please visit:About Lake Resources NL

