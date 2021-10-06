

Leading Hotels of the World

Sydney, Oct 6, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Directors of SIWA GROUP Limited ( NSX:SAA ) are excited to announce that SIWA Cliffs Villas, Club and Wellness retreat in beautiful Lombok, Indonesia has been accepted into The Leading Hotels of the World ("LHW") prestigious family.SIWA Cliffs joins a small collection of independent luxury hotels in Indonesia, including NIHI Sumba, Capella Ubud, and The Legian Bali. We look forward to working with them and LHW to continue to amaze guests with the wonders of the archipelago.Alexander de la Haye Davies, Brendan Lane-Mullens of SIWA Group Properties and the membership team at LHW have carefully curated the addition of SIWA Cliffs to the collection, opening an exciting new chapter for Lombok as a luxury travel destination. Comprising more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, LHW is the most extensive collection of independent luxury hotels. In 1928, 38 independent hoteliers came together to create LHW. Since then, the Company has carefully curated distinctive hotels, resorts, inns, chalets, villas, and safari camps from the snow-capped Alps of Europe to the African veldt, to share them with adventurous souls who seek the remarkably uncommon.The LHW community is filled with exceptional individuals, united by a passion for the surprising discoveries and details that come with every experience. LHW hoteliers are artisans of hospitality whose expertise, commitment to excellence, and individual flair allows them to create story-worthy moments for their guests. And it is these authentic, individualised experiences combined with the warm hospitality and high-touch service they provide that keeps discerning travellers returning again and again. LHW's collection covers the globe and promises a broad range of destinations and unique experiences, enhanced by LHW's tiered guest loyalty program Leaders Club. The team at LHW bring their expertise, commitment to excellence, and individual flair to create unparalleled experiences that allow curious travellers to discover a world of possibilities.This long-term partnership provides SIWA Cliffs and SIWA Group Properties with the global exposure, media coverage and operational insight and expertise to enable our effective distributionAbout SIWA Group

SIWA Group Ltd (NSX:SAA) is a diversified composite mat operator whose primary business is the sale, distribution, rental and operations of the Dur-Base(R) Composite Mat System. Dura-Base(R) Matting is engineered for all weather performance and is a one access solution that covers all the bases.