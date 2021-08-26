

Phillips 66 nominates Zhanna Golodryga to NOVONIX Board

Brisbane, Oct 20, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Limited ( ASX:NVX ) ( FRA:GC3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVNXF ) is delighted to announce the appointment of Zhanna Golodryga to its Board of Directors.Ms. Golodryga serves as the Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Administrative Officer of Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX ), a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company.Phillips 66 is the largest shareholder of NOVONIX. It is also working with NOVONIX in the development of specialty coke technology used in the production of high-quality synthetic graphite for lithium-ion battery anode material.Ms. Golodryga's appointment was confirmed today by the NOVONIX Board.Pursuant to Phillips 66's US$150 million strategic investment in the company, which closed on 30 September 2021, Phillips 66 maintains the right to nominate a member to the Board of NOVONIX.Through her role at Phillips 66, Ms. Golodryga is responsible for Global Information Technology, Global Procurement, Real Estate and Facilities. Ms. Golodryga is leading the digital transformation at Phillips 66 by developing and executing a program focused on delivering more agile, efficient, and smart ways of working."At Phillips 66, we are working with NOVONIX on expanding the U.S. battery supply chain as part of our commitment to developing lower-carbon solutions," Ms. Golodryga said. "I am looking forward to working with the NOVONIX team to find ways to successfully scale the company's technology."Prior to joining Phillips 66, Ms. Golodryga served as Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President, Services at Hess Corporation with responsibility for managing the company's service organizations including global supply chain, global business transformation program, and global office services, as well as information management, enterprise architecture, infrastructure, and cybersecurity.Prior to that, Ms. Golodryga served as Chief Information Officer at BHP Billiton Petroleum, Vice President of Information Technology at TeleCheck International, Manager of Information Systems at Baker Hughes, IT Services Manager at Marathon Oil, and Systems Analyst at 3D/International.Ms. Golodryga has over 30 years of experience in the energy industry and the information technology field.NOVONIX Chairman, Tony Bellas, said: "Ms. Golodryga's extensive experience in supply chain management and optimization and information technology at some of the premier energy firms in the world will add a unique and valuable perspective to the company as we scale high tech manufacturing capacity and production. On behalf of the Board and Management Team, we look forward to working with Ms. Golodryga and deepening our collaborative relationship with the Phillips 66 teams."Ms. Golodryga currently serves on the boards of Regions Financial Corp., and Memorial Hermann Foundation, and chairs the AspenTech Executive Advisory Board.Ms. Golodryga holds a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Kiev Engineering and Construction Institute in the Ukraine.Honors and Recognition:- 50 Most Powerful Women in Oil and Gas- Top 50 Multicultural Leaders award from National Diversity CouncilAbout NOVONIX Ltd

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high-performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in more than 14 countries. NOVONIX's mission is to support the global deployment of lithium-ion battery technologies for a cleaner energy future.

