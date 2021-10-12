

September 2021 Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, Oct 26, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cohiba Minerals Limited (( ASX:CHK ) provides below an update in relation to the exploration activities carried out during the September 2021 quarter.Highlights- Horse Well Hole HWDD_05 was completed to a final length of 1,417.46m.- To further investigate encouraging signs in HWDD05 a wedge hole (HWDD05-W1) is being drilled off HWDD05 to further test the target area.- Sites were prepared for the drilling of two exploration holes at Pernatty C immediately following completion of HWDD05-W1- Farm-In Agreement was signed with Tigers Dominion Group Pty Ltd to earn up to a 51% interest in a highly strategic IOCG target area in the Gawler Craton- An Exploration Program for Environment Protection and Rehabilitation (EPEPR) was completed for pending campaign of 12 new drill holes at Horse Well for up to 16,800m of drilling.- IOCG experts continued with a major investigation of the drill core comprising detailed mineralogical, petrological and geochemical studies.- Strong cash balance of ~$6m at 30 September 2021 to fund a material drilling campaign in coming Quarters at both Horse Well and Pernatty C- All tenements (SA, WA and Qld) maintained in good standing.- The Mining Lease application over the Pyramid Lake gypsum project (WA) was recommenced after a delay due to a change in application conditions.- Full Work Health and Safety (WHS) documentation completed to ensure compliance.To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:About Cohiba Minerals Limited

