

Investor Presentation

Perth, Oct 28, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Okapi Resources Ltd ( ASX:OKR ) ( FRA:26O ) is focussed on becoming a new leader in North American carbon free nuclear energy by assembling a portfolio of high quality uranium assets through accretive acquisitions and high impact exploration.Initial acquisitions include a portfolio of high quality uranium development assets located within an established mining district in Colorado and Utah, USA.Okapi is backed by founders and management of previously ASX listed Black Range Minerals Limited ( USA).Foundation projects include the Tallahassee Uranium Project which was previously part of ASX listed Black Range Minerals which reached a market cap of greater than $A180m in 2007 prior to its maiden resource.Tallahassee Uranium Project contains a JORC 2012 Mineral Resource estimate of 27.6 Mlb of U308 at 490 ppm U308.Black Range Minerals previously consolidated project ownership and undertook extensive exploration delineating a JORC Resource of 91 Mlb of U308 prior to being acquired by Western Uranium Corporation in 2015.To view the presentation, please visit:About Okapi Resources Ltd

