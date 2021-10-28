

Investor Presentation - TZMI Virtual Congress

Perth, Nov 9, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Image Resources NL ( ASX:IMA ) is one of Australia's newest established, profitable mining companies with the Boonanarring Mineral Sands Project located 80km north of Perth.Project construction completed in 2018 (on-time and on-budget) with 1st production in December 2018.The product is Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC) containing zircon, rutile and ilmenite. The contained zircon represents 80% of total revenue and approximately 6% of global production.To view the presentation, please visit:About Image Resources NL

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) is a mineral sands focused mining company operating an open-cut mine and ore processing facility at its 100%-owned, high-grade, zircon-rich Boonanarring Project, located 80km north of Perth in the infrastructure rich North Perth Basin.

Boonanarring is arguably one of the highest grade, zircon-rich mineral sands projects in Australia. Construction and project commissioning were completed on-time and on-budget in 2018. Production commenced in December 2018 and HMC production ramped-up to exceed name-plate capacity in only the second month of operation. The Company achieved profitability in Q1 2019 and was cashflow positive in Q2 2019 and is now at steady state production.