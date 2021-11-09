

Okapi Appoints Highly Experienced Mining Executive as MD

Perth, Nov 19, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Okapi Resources Limited ( ASX:OKR ) ( FRA:26O ) is pleased to announce it has appointed highly experienced mining executive Andrew Ferrier as the Company's Managing Director, effective as of 13 December 2021.Mr Ferrier has more than 15 years of experience in both management, corporate finance and principal investing roles in the global mining sector. He has previously held senior roles for Pacific Road Capital, a large mining-focused private equity investment firm where he worked for 12 years across USA, Canada and Australia.Andrew holds a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering (First Class Honours) and Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Sydney. Andrew also holds a Masters of Applied Finance from Macquarie University and is a CFA charterholder.Mr Ferrier has significant knowledge and understanding of the North American Uranium space having been heavily involved in the development, permitting and sale of the Reno Creek ISR Uranium project in Wyoming, USA. Reno Creek is now the largest permitted preconstruction ISR project in the USA.Okapi's Chairman, Mr Peretz Schapiro said:"The Board is delighted to secure Andrew as Okapi's Managing Director. Andrew is an exceptional leader with a successful track-record of identifying, developing and selling North American uranium assets. Andrew has a deep understanding of global capital markets and is ideally placed to execute Okapi's strategy of becoming a new leader in North American carbon-free nuclear energy.The Board is confident that Andrew has the necessary experience and skill set to optimise Okapi's existing assets and to maximise its strategic options so as to deliver shareholder value.The Board welcomes Andrew to Okapi and wishes him the best of luck in this new role."Executive Director, Mr David Nour has decided to retire at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting on 30 November 2021 and as such he will not be seeking re-election. Since David's appointment to the Board in November 2019, David has been instrumental to the development of the Company including this transformational transaction with Tallahassee."On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank David for his leadership, drive and commitment during his time as director of the Company. His unparalleled dedication to Okapi has played an enormous role in the Company's development and recent transformation. On behalf of the board, we wish David all the best with his future endeavours," said Mr Schapiro.About Okapi Resources Ltd

