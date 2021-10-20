

Official Opening of NOVONIX Riverside Facility

Brisbane, Nov 24, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Limited ( ASX:NVX ) ( FRA:GC3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVNXF ) advises that yesterday NOVONIX was joined by US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm, along with federal, state and local officials, to celebrate the opening of our new facility in Chattanooga.The new facility will produce the high purity and high consistency anode material required for long-life batteries, specifically for electric vehicles and similar storage applications.NOVONIX Limited announced the acquisition of the Chattanooga facility in Tennessee, now known as NOVONIX Riverside Facility, on 23 June 2021.About NOVONIX Ltd

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high-performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in more than 14 countries. NOVONIX's mission is to support the global deployment of lithium-ion battery technologies for a cleaner energy future.

