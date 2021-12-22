FSG Appointed as an Australian Distribution Partner of OneWeb LEO Satellite



Sydney, Jan 10, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Field Solutions Holdings Limited ( ASX:FSG ), Australia's leading rural and regional telecommunications carrier, is pleased to announce it has been appointed as a OneWeb Distribution Partner in Australia, delivering OneWeb's LEO (Low Earth Orbit) high-speed, low-latency satellite services to rural, regional, and remote Australia.Highlights- Delivering business grade LEO satellite services to rural, regional, and remote Australia- "Fibre-like" high speed, low-latency connectivity- First ever trial of LEO backhaul in FSG's Australian Neutral Host Pilot under the Federal Mobile Blackspot program- Complete installation and management services to supply, install and support LEO customers across all states- Government, Enterprise, Agri Business, Mining and Resources- Trials to commence with Queensland and NT Government"This is an important milestone for Rural and Regional Connectivity as OneWeb's LEO satellite delivers business grade satellite capabilities" commented Andrew Roberts, FSG CEO. "OneWeb's technology will help us further extend our reach across underserviced regions of Australia with "fibre like" connectivity to the most out of reach places, accelerating our ability to deliver technologies such as 5G and IoT anywhere" he added.OneWeb, the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite company, is now over the halfway point toward delivering global LEO satellite services in 2022 and is seeing growing demand from telecommunications providers, ISPs, and governments worldwide to offer its low-latency, high-speed connectivity services. OneWeb has raised USD $2.7 billion since November 2020."OneWeb's enterprise-grade network has a unique capability to serve hard-to-reach businesses and communities. Our work with FSG will focus on how satellite technology can support improved capacity and coverage in remote, rural, and challenging geographic locations," said David Thorn, OneWeb Regional Director, APAC. "Today's agreement with FSG demonstrates OneWeb's execution momentum and our goal to reach remote communities in Australia with fibre-like services."In Mid 2021, FSG announced it had been awarded projects under the Commonwealth Mobile Blackspot Project which will see FSG build and trial Australia's first Neutral Host mobile network. This project, which will be trialled in northern New South Wales and Southern Queensland will also showcase the ability for OneWeb's LEO Satellite technology as an enabler for the deployment of 5G in Rural and Remote regions."We're very excited to partner with OneWeb to pioneer and deploy these new technologies, which further help to close the digital divide between metropolitan areas and rural and remote areas in Australia, faster and more cost effectively." Roberts commented. FSG will be retailing and wholesaling the OneWeb product set nationally and via our regional offices, together will providing installation services, ongoing support and technical assistance. "Providing a fully supported, turn-key product is especially vital in remote and rural areas " adds Roberts.About OneWebOneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more:About Field Solutions Holdings Ltd

Field Solutions Holdings Limited (ASX:FSG) is dedicated to provide connectivity to Rural and Regional Australia where other providers simply cannot. We employ innovative technologies and a community focused approach which engages local government, businesses and residents to ensure we build where it is most needed. FSG provides, builds, and operates "true broadband networks" specifically for rural, regional, and remote Australia. FSG is a licensed Australian telecommunications carrier and a retail service provider (trading under the brands 'JustISP,' TasmaNet and Ant Communications), and a NBN Co Retail and Business Service Provider.