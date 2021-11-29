

Up to 10.85% Copper plus Gold intersected at Horse Well

Melbourne, Jan 13, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cohiba Minerals Limited ( ASX:CHK ) is pleased to provide results for drillhole HWDD05 from the exploration drilling program at its Horse Well project in South Australia (Figure 1*).Cohiba's CEO, Andrew Graham says, "The results from drill hole HWDD05 provide further confirmation that we are drilling in the right location. The mineralisation is becoming more pervasive, and we have seen a considerable increase in gold and silver mineralisation as well as copper. Given that HWDD05 was angled from HWDD04 (same collar location) even a small step out has returned significantly improved results. We have also continued to apply considerable technical expertise on understanding the petrology, mineralogy, alteration styles and structures as these are critically important to understanding IOCG deposits and subsequent drill hole positioning. The considerable effort invested in this technical analysis will enable the Company to optimise its drilling programs for maximum success."HWDD05 was an angled hole (azimuth 55deg and dip 80deg) drilled from virtually the same collar location as hole HWDD04 to further investigate the mineralisation that was encountered in HWDD04.The analytical results for drill hole HWDD05 were completed by ALS Laboratories and have been assessed by the Company and its technical consultants. The assay results have been weighted based on the sample length and all reported intervals are continuous sample lengths.The results are summarised below:2m @ 5.2 g/t Au from 928 - 930m *47m @ 0.18% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au and 1.06 g/t Ag from 965 - 1,012mincluding:0.5m @ 1.63% Cu, 0.61 g/t Au and 9.51 g/t Ag from 986.35m0.4m @ 1.70% Cu, 2.01 g/t Au and 2.57 g/t Ag from 992.6 m3.0m @ 1.25 g/t Au from 995.0m0.5m @ 1.43% Cu, 0.53 g/t Au and 3.28 g/t Ag from 1,009.48m114.66m @ 0.37% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au and 1.0 g/t Ag from 1,095.34 - 1,210mincluding:0.5m @ 1.60% Cu and 0.63 g/t Au and 1.63 g/t Ag from 1096.5m0.9m @ 1.63% Cu, 1.0 g/t Au and 3.59 g/t Ag from 1,117.85m1.0m @ 1.74% Cu, 2.19 g/t Au and 4.53 g/t Ag from 1,122.0m1.0m @ 0.85% Cu, 5.31 g/t Au and 6.65 g/t Ag from 1,123.5m0.91m @ 3.21% Cu, 1.15 g/t Au and 2.81 g/t Ag from 1,158.85m1.14m @ 1.55% Cu, 1.78 g/t Au and 2.84 g/t Ag from 1,173.360.8m @ 10.85% Cu, 2.94 g/t Au and 20.6 g/t Ag from 1,199.0m0.5m @ 1.18% Cu, 0.26 g/t Au and 3.2 g/t Ag from 1,326.5 - 1,327m23m @ 0.37% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au and 1.9 g/t Ag from 1,362 - 1,385m* There was no sampling from 930 - 965m (35m) due to a lack of visible mineralisation but this interval will be assayed to investigate possible continuation of the gold recorded from 928 - 930m.An initial technical review of the drill core has shown that the mineralisation, brecciation and alteration styles in some of the mafic units are typical of an IOCG deposit (Figure 2*) and that the structural history of the veins reflects the "big picture" structural evolution of the Olympic Dam Breccia Complex (ODBC) with early shear and late dilational characteristics.HWDD05 also showed a strong spatial correlation between iron (Fe), copper (Cu), gold (Au), silver (Ag) and a reasonably good correlation with uranium (U) which are key characteristics of the ODBC.Ongoing petrological, mineralogical and alteration studies will be undertaken to enhance the Company's understanding of the Horse Well Prospect and to aid. to aid future drill hole targeting.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Cohiba Minerals Limited

