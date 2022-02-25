

Rings Closing Bell to Celebrate Milestone Nasdaq Listing

Brisbane, Feb 24, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Limited ( ASX:NVX ) ( FRA:GC3 ) ( NASDAQ:NVX ) ( OTCMKTS:NVNXF ), a leading battery materials and technology company, announced it will celebrate its recent listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market by ringing the Closing Bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City. The bell ringing will take place tomorrow, February 25, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. AEST.NOVONIX commenced trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NVX" on February 1, 2022."Our Nasdaq listing is a perfect way to begin 2022, and continues our momentum from the previous year," said Dr. Chris Burns, NOVONIX Co-Founder and CEO. "We are excited to celebrate this milestone, as this listing furthers our long-term goal of onshoring the EV supply chain in North America and becoming a leader in the electrification economy."NOVONIX is the first qualified supplier of high-capacity, long-life synthetic graphite anode material to a major cell maker. The company has built strong inroads to further progress the domestic battery supply chain and brings technological breakthroughs to the market that power the energy storage market with better performance, longer life and lower costs."Listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market is a natural next step for NOVONIX, and a significant milestone," says Nick Liveris, CFO, NOVONIX. "The listing expands our audience of worldwide institutional investors, improving the liquidity in the trading volume of our stock, allowing NOVONIX to continue to create long-term shareholder value."About NOVONIX Limited

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high-performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in more than 14 countries. NOVONIX's mission is to support the global deployment of lithium-ion battery technologies for a cleaner energy future.

