

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Brisbane, Feb 25, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Limited ( ASX:NVX ) ( FRA:GC3 ) ( NASDAQ:NVX ) ( OTCMKTS:NVNXF ) is a battery technology and materials business that provides advanced products and mission critical services to leading battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") as well as consumer electronics manufacturers at the forefront of the global electrification economy.With front-line access to industry trends, NOVONIX intends to be an industry leader, delivering materials and technologies to support high-performance and cost-effective battery and energy storage systems. Our mission is underpinned by an increasing emphasis on environmentally conscious battery technologies and is key to a sustainable future with prolific adoption of electric vehicles and grid energy storage systems.We are focused on the development of materials and technologies that support key ESG criteria in the field of battery materials and technologies, including: longer life batteries, higher energy efficiency, reduced chemical usage, reduced waste generation, and cleaner power inputs. Our vision is to accelerate adoption of battery technologies for a cleaner energy future. This is demonstrated by our values, which include integrity, respect and a collaborative approach to solutions that make a real difference and embody NOVONIX's approach to corporate responsibility.At the end of the half-year, NOVONIX continued to focus on the execution of its business strategy and growth initiatives. NOVONIX had net assets of $374,048,942 including $259,504,802 in cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2021. The company reported a statutory after-tax loss for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 of $28,847,413. These financial results are in line with management expectations. The performances of the Battery Technology Solutions and Anode Materials divisions are discussed in the link below.At the end of the half-year, NOVONIX continued its accelerated growth trajectory through execution against its long-term strategic and operational roadmap, optimising its capital structure, and exploring additional avenues to create long-term value for shareholders.*To view the full half year report, please visit:About NOVONIX Limited

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high-performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in more than 14 countries. NOVONIX's mission is to support the global deployment of lithium-ion battery technologies for a cleaner energy future.

