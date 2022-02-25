Appoints Jean Oelwang to Board of Directors



NOVONIX Appoints Jean Oelwang to Board of Directors

Brisbane, Mar 2, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Limited ( ASX:NVX ) ( FRA:GC3 ) ( NASDAQ:NVX ) ( OTCMKTS:NVNXF ), a leading battery materials and technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean Oelwang, President and Founding CEO of Virgin Unite, the entrepreneurial foundation of the worldwide Virgin Group, to its Board of Directors."We are thrilled to have Ms. Oelwang join our Board of Directors," says Bob Natter, Chairman of NOVONIX. "She brings incredible experience working with large scale organizations, focused on developing best practices for a more sustainable future. Having Jean's expertise on our board will help us remain focused on our company's rapid growth and scaling of the business while ensuring our strategic plans continue to speak to our corporate social responsibility. I look forward to working with her as we grow and lead the electrification economy."Over the last 17 years, Ms. Oelwang has worked with partners to lead the incubation and startup of several global initiatives, including: The Elders, The B Team, The Carbon War Room (successfully merged with the RMI), The Africa Donor Collective, Ocean Unite (now ORRAA), The Caribbean Climate Smart Accelerator, 100% Human at Work, The Virgin Unite Constellation, and The Branson Centers of Entrepreneurship. She also played a key partner role in the incubation of many other initiatives such as The Audacious Project. Prior to that, Jean helped start up mobile phone companies in seven countries."I am honored to be joining the NOVONIX Board of Directors," says Jean Oelwang, Founding CEO of Virgin Unite. "The company's mission and business plan to develop a US materials battery supply chain to support electrification of vehicles and the grid could not be more critical for reducing the world's carbon footprint."About NOVONIX Limited

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high-performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in more than 14 countries. NOVONIX's mission is to support the global deployment of lithium-ion battery technologies for a cleaner energy future.

