

Lilac Demonstration Plant being delivered to Kachi Project

Sydney, Mar 3, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) ( FRA:LK1 ) ( OTCMKTS:LLKKF ) confirms the modular demonstration plant designed and built by the engineering team at Lilac Solutions Inc, has been dispatched from California USA to the Kachi Project in Argentina.Lilac Solutions, Lake's technical partner, has assembled the ion exchange modules and supporting equipment for the demonstration plant within five 40 ft (12m) shipping containers.The modular design allows for a "plug and play" approach, once brine feed, power and reagents are connected. The demonstration plant will operate for around 3 to 4 months to produce lithium chloride (eluate) representing 2.5 tonnes of lithium carbonate. This will be converted into high purity battery quality lithium carbonate for potential offtakers and battery qualification later in the year. The demonstration plant operations on site will also inform final engineering design prior to construction of the commercial-scale project."Our technology is truly disruptive; we've taken ion exchange, a non-mining technology solution that is ubiquitous in the water treatment industry, and with cutting-edge innovations have created a unique technology for lithium extraction which we strongly believe will reduce operating costs and boost lithium recovery for production of lithium chemicals from the Kachi brines," Lilac's Chief Executive Officer, Dave Snydacker, said "Relative to conventional technology, our production process is lower cost and offers higher lithium recovery rates of 80-90 percent to produce battery quality lithium carbonate, while also protecting the local environment, including water resources."Our process is modular, produces high purity lithium, and can be ramped up quickly from pilot to commercial stages - our equity stake ensures a rapid commercialization of the Lilac technology at what is a globally significant lithium resource."We've worked extensively with this brine, generating the data needed for engineering studies, and it is a fantastic fit for the Lilac technology," he said.Meanwhile, test work at Lilac Solutions' facility in California continues to produce the data required for the Definitive Feasibility Study and lithium carbonation testwork continues at Hazen Research in Colorado."Both Lake and Lilac are very confident that the demonstration plant incorporating Lilac's proprietary ion exchange process will prove to investors and offtakers that it is scalable and functions well on site by successfully producing a high quality lithium product. Lake is well positioned to deliver a major project with consistent high quality product with substantial ESG benefits", Lake's Managing Director, Mr Steve Promnitz, said.*To view photographs, please visit:About Lake Resources NL

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.



This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.