

Okapi Continues to Strengthen Management Team in the US

Perth, April 21, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Okapi Resources Limited ( ASX:OKR ) ( FRA:26O ) ( OTCMKTS:OKPRF ) is pleased to announce that Mr Jim Viellenave has joined the team as a consultant and a member of the Company's Advisory Committee.Jim's background includes over 40 years of development and operational experience in the U.S. mining industry, especially in the U.S. uranium industry, where Jim was fundamental to the development and resource expansion of the Reno Creek ISR Uranium project in Wyoming for a period of over 7 years until the project was sold to Uranium Energy Corp ( NYSE:UEC ) - Market Cap US$1.6 billion in 2018.Jim and his team were responsible for progressing the Reno Creek project through numerous technical and permitting milestones all the way to being fully permitted (with an NRC license) and ready for construction.Jim's other mining experience includes gold, phosphates, base metals, and industrial minerals. Jim is based in Denver, Colorado.Okapi's Managing Director, Mr Andrew Ferrier said:"I am very excited by the announcement of Jim Viellenave joining the Okapi team. Jim and I worked closely together on the Reno Creek uranium project in Wyoming. His decades of experience in the US uranium industry will be invaluable to the Company, as the team continues to progress and advance its existing high quality projects in the U.S. and continue to identify and review new projects.This is another steppingstone for the Company as we continue to build the Board and management team in North America."About Okapi Resources Limited

Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) recently acquired a portfolio of advanced, high grade uranium assets located in the United States of America and in the Athabasca Basin, Canada.

Assets include a strategic position in one of the most prolific uranium districts in the USA - the Tallahassee Creek Uranium District in Colorado. The Tallahassee Uranium Project contains a JORC 2012 Mineral Resource estimate of 27.6 million pounds of U3O8 at a grade of 490ppm U3O8 with significant exploration upside. The greater Tallahassee Creek Uranium District hosts more than 100 million pounds of U3O8 with considerable opportunity to expand the existing resource base by acquiring additional complementary assets in the district.

The portfolio of assets also includes an option to acquire 100% of the high-grade Rattler Uranium Project in Utah, which includes the historical Rattlesnake open pit mine. The Rattler Uranium Project is located 85km from the White Mesa Uranium Mill, the only operating conventional uranium mill in the USA hence provides a near term, low-capital development opportunity.

In January 2022, Okapi acquired a portfolio of high-grade exploration assets in the world's premier uranium district, the Athabasca Basin. The Athabasca Basin is home to the world's largest and highest-grade uranium mines.

Okapi's clear strategy is to become a new leader in North American carbon-free nuclear energy by assembling a portfolio of high-quality uranium assets through accretive acquisitions and exploration.