NSW Government Appoints FSG to Lead Neutral Host Trial (MOCN) and participate in all categories of Mobile Coverage Project Partnership Trial



Selected to Lead NSW Neutral Host Pilot Program

Sydney, April 29, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Field Solutions Holdings Limited ( ASX:FSG ), Australia's leading rural and regional telecommunications carrier, is pleased to announce it has been selected from a panel comprising every mobile network operator and several infrastructure providers, to lead the Neutral Host Pilot (Multi-Operator Core Networks - MOCN) for NSW Government.Highlights- FSG selected to lead the Neutral Host Pilot (MOCN) Partnership trial with participation from Optus, Telstra, TPG and Pivotel- FSG selected to participate in all categories of domestic roaming, OpenRAN and MORAN - equipment sharing trials alongside Optus, Telstra, TPG, BAI, Pivotel and One-Wifi- Stage 1 Pilot funding pool of $50M- Stage 2 Production deployment funding pool of up to $250M- FSG leading both the Federal and NSW Neutral Host Pilots (MOCN)- FSG to utilise Nokia and Mavenir mobile network vendor partnerships"We are delighted to be selected to lead the NSW Regional Mobile Coverage Trial for the Neutral Host (MOCN) project for NSW Government", says Andrew Roberts, CEO FSG. The NSW Government Regional Mobile Coverage Program is a NEW $300M project aimed at redefining the model for Regional Communications. The first phase of the project, which will complete by 16 June 2022, aims to deliver a workable commercial and technical framework and plan for a $50M pilot project to prove those frameworks and, based on the outcomes of the pilot, a funding pool of up to $250M will then be available for a production rollout across regional NSW.The NSW Mobile Connectivity Project (MCP) is broken into 4 workstreams, each seeking to design a viable commercial and technical model under which the participants can achieve some form of Active Sharing. FSG is leading the Active Neutral Host (MOCN), which would allow participants to share infrastructure and a single radio network, with the potential of delivering massive commercial benefits to all participants. In addition, FSG will be participating in the other 3 streams (Domestic Roaming, OpenRAN and Equipment Sharing (MORAN)).Additional information about the NSW Mobile Connectivity Program (MCP) and launch video, led by the Hon. Paul Toole MP, Deputy Premier NSW can be found at:FSG have been refining its Neutral Host and Active Sharing model for the past 24 months. "FSG are currently constructing a further 18 new Neutral Host Enabled Networks across regional Australia as part of its Regional Australia Network and are in the process of partnering with the Federal Government and Optus to trial the Neutral Host and Domestic Roaming as part of the Commonwealth Mobile Blackspots Program.It's all about new coverageFSG's Regional Australia Network is Australia's 4th Mobile network and is dedicated to rural, regional and remote Australia. "While we hear about a lot of activity from incumbent carriers in rural and regional Australia, the reality is very little new coverage is being created, with the focus instead on giving more capacity to those who already have coverage" commented Roberts. "FSG's aim is simple: we do not overbuild any current Mobile Network Provider, we provide real new coverage - that is, both reach and capacity - for rural, regional and remote areas, and the network supports both Neutral Hosting and domestic roaming, so consumers have more choice" he added. "Importantly, FSG's network supports all method of active sharing, making our offering extremely compelling and an enabler for the future of mobile networks across Australia" Roberts concluded.Future ProofFSG earlier this year announced it has selected Nokia and Mavenir as its technology partners for the deployment of the Rural Australia Network. Both vendors are global leaders in their respective fields, ensuring FSG's network is both state of the art and future proof.FSG is currently building a further 18 new networks across Australia, with 3 of these being delivered this quarter, "All networks will be Neutral Host and Roaming ready, leveraging our Nokia and Mavenir technology partnerships", outlined Roberts.About Field Solutions Holdings Limited

Field Solutions Holdings Limited (ASX:FSG) is dedicated to provide connectivity to Rural and Regional Australia where other providers simply cannot. We employ innovative technologies and a community focused approach which engages local government, businesses and residents to ensure we build where it is most needed. FSG provides, builds, and operates "true broadband networks" specifically for rural, regional, and remote Australia. FSG is a licensed Australian telecommunications carrier and a retail service provider (trading under the brands 'JustISP,' TasmaNet and Ant Communications), and a NBN Co Retail and Business Service Provider.