Brisbane, May 20, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (NASDAQ:NVX) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Chris Burns and CFO Nick Liveris will present and hold virtual one-on-one meetings at Citi's 2022 Lithium & Battery Virtual Day.

Citi Lithium & Battery Virtual Day
When: Thursday, May 26, 2022
Where: Virtual

NOVONIX Executives: Dr. Chris Burns, Co-Founder and CEO, and Nick Liveris, CFO From 2:00 to 2:35 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 26, Dr. Chris Burns, Co-Founder and CEO, will present and participate in a moderated Q&A session. A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the webcast link and on the NOVONIX investor relations website.

For more information on Citi's Lithium & Battery Virtual Day, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Citi representative or reach out to ir@novonixgroup.com.


About NOVONIX Limited

Graphitecorp Ltd ASX GRANOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high-performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in more than 14 countries. NOVONIX's mission is to support the global deployment of lithium-ion battery technologies for a cleaner energy future.
 

  


Contact
Investor Relations
Ian Pemberton
Phone: +61-402-256-576
Email: ir@novonixgroup.com



