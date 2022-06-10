

Contractors Confirmed

Sydney, June 10, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Two experienced businesses have been confirmed as the major contractors to build the Common User Infrastructure at the Port of Bundaberg, which will support the development of new export-focused industries in the region.Clough Projects Queensland (Clough) and the regionally based Loftus Contracting (Loftus) have secured the construction contracts. Clough have engaged the local fabrication company, BME Australia, to assist with the main structural conveyor components which will be fabricated in Bundaberg.The project is supported by funding from the Australian Government under the Hinkler Regional Deal together with additional funding committed by Sugar Terminals Limited and Gladstone Ports Corporation, provided on behalf of the Queensland Government.Loftus will commence civil works this month and the project is expected to be completed by April 2023, at a total cost in excess of $20 million.About Sugar Terminals Limited

Sugar Terminals Limited (NSX:SUG) (STL) owns and operates six bulk commodity terminals in Queensland and plays a vital role in Australia's sugar market, handling over 90% of the raw sugar produced in Australia each year. STL's terminals provide 2.5 million tonnes of storage capacity and handle more than 4.6 million tonnes of commodities each year. In addition to around 4 million tonnes of bulk sugar, STL also handles more than half a million tonnes of other commodities annually, including molasses, wood pellets, gypsum and silica sands. STL has over $350 million in assets in strategic port locations across Queensland. We have in place 100 year leases with the port authorities at each of our six terminals. These leases include rolling options to extend for a further 100 year period.