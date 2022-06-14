

Austral Appoints Exploration Manager

Brisbane, June 21, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Copper producer Austral Resources Australia Ltd ( ASX:AR1 ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Coutts as Exploration Manager, effective 19 June 2022.Mr Coutts has deep technical international experience both in exploration and mine geology. He has held senior roles with Freeport, BHP/S32 and Evolution Mining. Mr Coutts has a successful track record of increasing Mineral Resources in copper projects and base metals projects, through exploration success and brings a wealth of knowledge to the Austral team.Mr Coutts' appointment will enhance Austral's oxide exploration programme and complements Austral's reciprocal non-binding term sheet with Glencore. Austral plans to explore for copper oxide over Glencore's 116Km2 neighbouring Russell fault zone, as part of its aggressive 30,000 drill metre exploration program which has already commenced.Mr Coutts' experience within North Queensland base metals projects provides considerable knowledge to deliver positive exploration outcomes. He holds a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Economic Geology from CODES at the University of Tasmania. He also holds a Professional Certificate in JORC Code Reporting and is an NMAS Accredited Mediator in Australia. Ben is a Member of AusIMM: Chartered Professionals Geology.Austral Executive Director, Dan Jauncey, said the Company is delighted to have secured someone of Mr Coutts calibre and experience who will continue to drive the Company's growth aspiration through advanced near mine copper exploration and production."With the appointment of Ben, we add additional depth to the exploration team. In a climate of decarbonisation and buoyant copper price, we are well funded to embark on an aggressive exploration campaign, aimed at unlocking the huge exploration potential whilst also seeking to increase our mine life."About Austral Resources Australia Ltd

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) is a copper cathode producer operating in the Mt Isa region, Queensland, Australia. Its Mt Kelly copper oxide heap leach and solvent extraction/electrowinning (SXEW) plant has a nameplate capacity of 30,000tpa of copper cathode. Austral is developing its Anthill oxide copper mine which has an Ore Reserve of 5.06Mt at 0.94% Cu. The Company expects to produce 40,000t of copper cathode over a four-year period from mid-2022.

Austral owns a significant copper inventory with a JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 60Mt at 0.7% Cu and 1,940km2 of highly prospective exploration tenure in the heart of the Mt Isa district, a world class copper and base metals province. The Company is implementing an intensive exploration and development programme designed to extend the life of mine and increase then review options to commercialise its copper resources.