

FSG Awarded Enterprise Managed Services Contract

Sydney, June 30, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Field Solutions Holdings Limited ( ASX:FSG ), Australia's leading rural and regional telecommunications carrier, is pleased to announce it has been selected as exclusive preferred supplier for enterprise Managed Desktop, Network and general IT services for Kestrel Coal on a 5-year contract term.Highlights- Managed Network and Managed Services - circa $12M- Additional IT and Procurement Services - circa $13M- 5 Year contract term, delivering strong EBITDA return- Extends existing connectivity provision relationship- Leverages FSG's Regional Australia Network telecommunications infrastructure- Services to be delivered from Emerald QLD, Hobart TAS and Brisbane QLD- Consolidates FSG's growing position in mining vertical"The award of this enterprise contract to FSG validates and reinforces our strategy to build infrastructure and deploy full-time resources into rural, regional and remote Australia", outlines Andrew Roberts, CEO FSG. FSG has been operating and building infrastructure across central QLD for the past 5 years, providing residential, usiness and enterprise telecommunication services from its Emerald regional headquarters.This win consolidates FSG as the largest Managed Services organisation in Emerald and surrounding areas and will see FSG expand its local operations at its Emerald Regional headquarters. "Field Solutions' Regional Australia Network services the mining regions northeast and west of Emerald and FSG has provided connectivity services to Kestrel Coal for 3 years, together with other mining and agribusiness customers.Kestrel Coal, ran a competitive process to select FSG as their preferred IT partner. Kestrel Coal's mine is located 51km north-east of Emerald and was managed by Rio Tinto until 2018. It is one of the largest coking coal mines in the world, with an estimated 158 million tonnes in reserve."Last year, FSG acquired Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), cloud and ISP provider TasmaNet, which bolstered FSG's existing capability to deliver enterprise grade managed and cloud services. This contract win highlights the value of our recent TasmaNet acquisition", says Roberts. "The skills and experience gained have enabled us to offer a much wider and deeper set of managed services and cloud products to the market across our extensive regional telecommunications network" outlines Roberts.FSG are currently finalising commercial terms for the Managed Network and Managed Services contracts and expect the transition to be completed by the end of July. Additional IT and procurement services will be sourced on an as-needs-basis over the course of the 5-year term.FSG continue to pursue several key mining services contracts in central Queensland. "Mining and Agribusiness areas across Australia will continue to be key focus areas for FSG to deploy its own infrastructure and services" outlines Roberts. These areas will be serviced by FSG's 4G and 5G Regional Australia Network which is currently under construction.FSG's networks have been designed to provide broadband services together with full 4G and 5G mobile services via retail and wholesale channels, including offering Neutral Host Services to Australia's big-3 mobile operators.About Field Solutions Holdings Limited

Field Solutions Holdings Limited (ASX:FSG) is dedicated to provide connectivity to Rural and Regional Australia where other providers simply cannot. We employ innovative technologies and a community focused approach which engages local government, businesses and residents to ensure we build where it is most needed. FSG provides, builds, and operates "true broadband networks" specifically for rural, regional, and remote Australia. FSG is a licensed Australian telecommunications carrier and a retail service provider (trading under the brands 'JustISP,' TasmaNet and Ant Communications), and a NBN Co Retail and Business Service Provider.